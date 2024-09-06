GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Photos offers complex search query feature, rolls out Gemini-powered ‘Ask Photos’ in the U.S.

Google will allow more “descriptive queries” to search for media results in its Photos app, as well as rolling out early access for ‘Ask Photos’

Updated - September 06, 2024 12:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google is rolling out early access to the Gemini-powered ‘Ask Photos’ feature to some in the U.S. [File]

Google is rolling out early access to the Gemini-powered ‘Ask Photos’ feature to some in the U.S. [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Google will allow Photos users to add more “descriptive queries” rather than just simple words in order to locate the specific photos and videos they want, per a company blog post.

The internet giant will also be rolling out its Gemini AI-powered ‘Ask Photos’ feature to select users in the U.S.

“In addition to getting better results, you can choose whether to sort your search results by date or relevance, helping you find the specific image you’re looking for even faster. The improved search experience is rolling out in English to all users on Android and iOS, and will expand to more languages over the coming weeks,” posted Google in its blog post.

‘Ask Photos’ will let people ask Google questions about their photos, such as locations they visited, food that was eaten, people who were present, etc., apart from pulling together a compilation of thematic photos to share with others or turn into an album.

Google said that the launch of ‘Ask Photos’ would be in line with its AI Principles. Users can sign up for the waitlist to request early access to ‘Ask Photos,’ said the company.

Published - September 06, 2024 12:51 pm IST

