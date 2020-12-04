Google Photos lets users set live rotating wallpaper from memories

On enabling, the feature starts rotating pictures out at any time whenever a user turns the screen off and back on.

Google Photos has added a live wallpaper feature to its app that allows users to set live wallpaper that pulls pictures randomly from their library.

On enabling, the feature starts rotating pictures out at any time whenever a user turns the screen off and back on.

Currently, users can neither choose images to be displayed as wallpapers nor adjust time of switching the image. Google’s AI will decide which photo from the backup makes it to the wallpaper and for how long.

As spotted by XDA Developers, the feature is available in the Google Photos version 5.22, which has started rolling out on Google Play Store. However, it is still unknown when the feature will be available to iOS users.

To apply the feature, users can directly choose live wallpapers option from the phone’s wallpaper picker. A new memories option should be available.

After choosing the option, users will be able to preview and cycle through several memories they have in their library. They can tap on the “Set Wallpaper” option to apply the live wallpaper they see.

As part of updating Google Photos’ storage policy and building for the future, Google has already said that Google Photos will not offer free unlimited storage at high quality from June 1, 2021 and will start charging for storage above 15GB.