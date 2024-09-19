Google Photos is adding new ‘Ultra HDR’ and flipping features for editing

Google Photos could be reportedly getting a new editing feature that could let users control the brightness levels of Ultra HDR images at a pixel level. Available under the ‘Adjust’ feature within the app, the ‘Ultra HDR’ option will possibly be an upgrade to the current ‘HDR effect’ option that’s available.

Android Authority spotted the feature after updating to the latest version 7.0 of Google Photos for Android.

While it isn’t completely clear what the feature does yet, the outlet noticed another new option called ‘Vibrance’ with the same icon which could indicate that Google will rename ‘HDR effect’ to ‘Vibrance,’ later.

Just yesterday, it was reported that Google Photos had introduced a new Flip option in their crop tool for both images and videos. Once the user clicks on the flip option, Google Photos shows the new image or video and saves the original as a copy.

The feature is useful if the user missed to enable the mirror option on their camera before taking the photo.

The new icon appears under the ‘Crop’ option while editing a picture.

