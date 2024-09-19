ADVERTISEMENT

Google Photos is adding new ‘Ultra HDR’ and flipping features for editing

Published - September 19, 2024 12:14 pm IST

While it isn’t completely clear what the feature does yet, the outlet noticed another new option called ‘Vibrance’ with the same icon which could indicate that Google will rename ‘HDR effect’ to ‘Vibrance,’ later

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Google Photos could be reportedly getting a new editing feature that could let users control the brightness levels of Ultra HDR images at a pixel level.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google Photos could be reportedly getting a new editing feature that could let users control the brightness levels of Ultra HDR images at a pixel level. Available under the ‘Adjust’ feature within the app, the ‘Ultra HDR’ option will possibly be an upgrade to the current ‘HDR effect’ option that’s available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Android Authority spotted the feature after updating to the latest version 7.0 of Google Photos for Android. 

While it isn’t completely clear what the feature does yet, the outlet noticed another new option called ‘Vibrance’ with the same icon which could indicate that Google will rename ‘HDR effect’ to ‘Vibrance,’ later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google Photos offers complex search query feature, rolls out Gemini-powered ‘Ask Photos’ in the U.S.

Just yesterday, it was reported that Google Photos had introduced a new Flip option in their crop tool for both images and videos. Once the user clicks on the flip option, Google Photos shows the new image or video and saves the original as a copy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The feature is useful if the user missed to enable the mirror option on their camera before taking the photo.

The new icon appears under the ‘Crop’ option while editing a picture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US