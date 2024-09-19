GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google Photos is adding new ‘Ultra HDR’ and flipping features for editing

While it isn’t completely clear what the feature does yet, the outlet noticed another new option called ‘Vibrance’ with the same icon which could indicate that Google will rename ‘HDR effect’ to ‘Vibrance,’ later

Published - September 19, 2024 12:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google Photos could be reportedly getting a new editing feature that could let users control the brightness levels of Ultra HDR images at a pixel level. 

FILE PHOTO: Google Photos could be reportedly getting a new editing feature that could let users control the brightness levels of Ultra HDR images at a pixel level.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google Photos could be reportedly getting a new editing feature that could let users control the brightness levels of Ultra HDR images at a pixel level. Available under the ‘Adjust’ feature within the app, the ‘Ultra HDR’ option will possibly be an upgrade to the current ‘HDR effect’ option that’s available.

Android Authority spotted the feature after updating to the latest version 7.0 of Google Photos for Android. 

While it isn’t completely clear what the feature does yet, the outlet noticed another new option called ‘Vibrance’ with the same icon which could indicate that Google will rename ‘HDR effect’ to ‘Vibrance,’ later.

Google Photos offers complex search query feature, rolls out Gemini-powered ‘Ask Photos’ in the U.S.

Just yesterday, it was reported that Google Photos had introduced a new Flip option in their crop tool for both images and videos. Once the user clicks on the flip option, Google Photos shows the new image or video and saves the original as a copy.

The feature is useful if the user missed to enable the mirror option on their camera before taking the photo.

The new icon appears under the ‘Crop’ option while editing a picture.

Published - September 19, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.