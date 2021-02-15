Google Photos gets new video editor, puts some photo editing features behind paywall

15 February 2021 13:27 IST

Google Photos has added a new video editor with over 30 controls, similar to its photo editing tools. The editor can trim, stabilise, rotate, crop, and make other granular adjustments to the video. Users can also adjust brightness and warmth of the video if the scene is poorly exposed.

The updated video editing feature is available in Google Photos for iOS users, and will be rolled out for Android users in the coming months. The search giant has also added editing features for Pixel users and Google One members. Google One is a paid plan that sells extra storage in Gmail and Photos apps to subscribers.

Google explained the feature can change photos using machine learning tools like to blur background, enhance lighting and improve lighting on faces in portrait shots.

“With the update, Google One members can apply these effects to even more photos of people, including those without depth information, like old film scans or professional shots,” Google said.

Google One subscribers will have access to additional machine learning effects to help enhance brightness and contrast across images for a more balanced photo.

While the sky suggestions can make golden hour images pop by boosting and adjusting the colour and contrast in the sky with one of several palettes inspired by breath-taking sunrises and sunsets.

Both these features will roll out to Google One members over the next few days through the latest Google Photos app on Android devices.