Google Photos free unlimited storage ends today

Google Photos will no longer provide free unlimited storage for high quality pictures, according to a policy the company announced six months ago.

Starting today, June 1, any new photos and videos that users back up will count towards the 15GB Google storage. The tech giant noted that any photos and videos backed up in High quality before June 1, 2021 will not count towards storage.

The new policy implies that above 15GB of storage, users will need to have a subscription plan. The company is offering three options with monthly as well as annual subscription.

The 100GB Google One service costs ₹130 monthly and ₹1,300 annually while for 200GB, they will have to pay ₹210 monthly and ₹2,100 every year. For 2TB, users will have to shed ₹650 monthly and ₹6,500 yearly.

However, Google added that more than 80% users should be able to store their pictures and videos in high quality for free up to three more years.

It has also rolled out a new storage management tool that shows blurry photos, screenshots and large videos that users might want to delete.

Google is renaming its compressed “High Quality” mode to “Storage Saver” to emphasise its lower storage requirement. There’s also a “Original Quality” mode which stores Photos and Videos at the size they were originally taken.