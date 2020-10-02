Google Photos app gets new editing features, AI suggestions. | Picture by special arrangement.

02 October 2020 11:20 IST

The app taps into its machine learning capability to present edited images with a single touch by intelligently applying features like brightness, contrast, and portrait effects.

Google has improved Photos app on Android with new editing features, offering more control to fine-tune images along with auto-suggestions.

People accessing the editor in Photos app can use the new suggestions tab powered by machine learning (ML), which offers personalised suggestions for specific photos that are being edited.

The suggestions tab also features edit options like enhance, black and white portrait, and colour pop. While editing, people will also be able to see the applied suggestive changes for some of the edit options.

The editor has also received a new layout with scrollable controls for edits like changing brightness, contrast, saturation, warmth and blur.

A new Portrait Light feature will be available to Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 users. It uses ML to improve the lighting on faces in portraits, so users will be able to adjust the light position and brightness post-capture. Portrait Light also works on regular photos not captured in Portrait mode.

The new features on Google Photos app have been rolled out on Android, the company said.