Google Photos alternatives you can try

Google Photos’ unlimited cloud storage space for images ended on June 1, 2021. While some users might have subscribed to the tech giant’s Google One service, others might be looking for other options. So here are some alternatives to Google Photos that users can look at.

Apple iCloud and Apple one

Users with the Apple ecosystem can opt for Apple photos as it offers seamless integration across Apple, and multiple editing features. The free plan provides up to 5GB of storage, but users can either opt for its iCloud storage plan or subscription service called Apple One. Apple One gives iCloud storage as well as access to Apple Arcade, TV+ and Music.

iCloud storage plans costs ₹75 for 50GB, ₹219 for 200GB and ₹749 for 2TB. While Apple One’s ₹195 monthly plan gives 50GB of iCloud storage and ₹365 per month plan gives 200 GB of iCloud storage. However, the service does not work with Windows or Android operating systems.

Amazon Photos

Amazon Photos has several search and editing features. Users with Amazon Prime membership can use the service for free and share with up to five family members. Non-prime members can storage up to 5GB of photos, and buy the plan which costs $1.99, about ₹150 per month for 100 GB of storage.

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft OneDrive can be a good option for Microsoft users. Like Amazon, Microsoft also provides 5GB of storage, but it can be used to store videos as well. The Microsoft 365 Personal plan costs ₹489 monthly and ₹4899 annually. This plan gives users 1TB of storage and access to Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and Power point as well. The Microsoft 365 family plan costs ₹619 per month and ₹6199 yearly.

In addition to this, the 100GB storage plan costs ₹140 per month but no other Microsoft service is included.

Dropbox

The service provides 2GB of free storage and has features such as DropBox passwords and DropBox Transfers. It supports all types of files with cross-platform compatibility. The paid plans start at $9.99 monthly, about ₹730.

Flickr

An online photo management platform that users can give a shot is Flickr. The service which used to provide unlimited free storage now has a limit of 1,000 photos. The Flickr Pro plan gives unlimited storage and costs $7.99 per month, about ₹580 and $71.88 per year, viz. ₹5200.