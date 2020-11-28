Google Pay ends support for old apps, adds transfer fee in U.S.

There will be a 1.5% fee on any transfer made using a debit card

Google pay will end payment feature in its web version and old mobile app in Android and iOS in early January. It is also adding a fee for instant transfers through cards in U.S.

"Starting early in 2021, you won’t be able to use pay.google.com to send and receive money from other people. To send and receive money, use the new Google Pay app," 9to5Google reported.

The original Google Pay enabled users to manage their payment methods as well as send money to friends or family from both a mobile app or from pay.google.com.

But from January, users will not be able to send or receive payments from the original app.

Google Pay is also adding a fee on instant money transfers. There will be a 1.5% fee on any transfer made using a debit card, 9to5Google reported.

Users will not be charged while transferring money out to their linked bank account that can take 1–3 business days.

Only an instant transfer will add the 1.5% fee. Instant transfers are the only option when using a debit card.

However, the transfer fee will be applicable in the US and not in India.

"These charges and fees are specific to the US and do not apply to the Google Pay or Google Pay for Business apps in India," Google said.

The original Google Pay had zero fees when transferring money out to a bank account or with a debit card.