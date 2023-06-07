ADVERTISEMENT

Google Pay enables Aadhaar-based authentication for UPI activation 

June 07, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

Google Pay launched support for UPI registration using Aadhaar, eliminating the need for a debit card for setting up UPI pin 

The Hindu Bureau

Google launched Aadhaar-based authentication for UPI transactions. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google launched Aadhaar-based authentication for UPI transactions that will allow users to set up their UPI pin without a debit card. Support for UPI using Aadhaar will work via National Payments Corporation (NPCI).

Users looking to onboard UPI via Aadhaar will need to ensure their phone numbers registered with UIDAI and their bank are the same, and their bank account is linked with Aadhaar.

How to set up Google Pay using Aadhaar

Google Pay users will now have the option to select between a Debit card or Aadhaar-based UPI while onboarding. In order to use Aadhaar-based onboarding, users will need to enter the first six digits of their Aadhaar number to initiate the process.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To complete the authentication, users will have to enter the OTPs received from UIDAI and their bank, after which the bank will complete the process and users can set their UPI pin.

ALSO READ
Explained | Gaps in Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) abused by cybercriminals

Post set up, users will be able to use Google Pay to make transactions and check their account balance. Google will not store Aadhaar number and merely acts as a facilitator in sharing the Aadhaar number with the NPCI for validation, the company shared in a press release.

A step-by-step guide to set up UPI on Google Pay using Aadhaar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Aligned with the Government’s vision to drive financial inclusion, this feature will further strengthen our efforts to drive deeper penetration for digital payments in India. Over the years, we are very heartened by the ready adoption digital payments have witnessed in the country, and this feature will help boost the UPI ecosystem even further”, Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management from Google said.

According to UIDAI over 99.9% of the adult population in India have an Aadhaar number and use it at least once a month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US