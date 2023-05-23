ADVERTISEMENT

Google Pay announces support for RuPay credit cards

May 23, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

The RuPay credit card users have to register their cards on Google Pay in order to avail the online and offline UPI transactions

The Hindu Bureau

Google Pay with NPCI announced support for RuPay credit cards on UPI payments | Photo Credit: AP

Google Pay with NPCI on Tuesday announced support for RuPay credit cards on UPI payments. The RuPay credit card users have to register their cards on Google Pay in order to avail the online and offline UPI transactions, where it is accepted.

This feature is available to RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India. According to Google, more banks will be added soon to the ecosystem.

Users have to tap on the “RuPay credit card on UPI” option in their profile and select the bank which has issued their RuPay credit card.

Thereafter, users will need to set a unique UPI PIN by entering the last six digits of the card number and expiry, followed by entering the OTP from their bank.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed linking of RuPay credit cards to the UPI platform in June 2022.

“This feature will give Google Pay users more flexibility and choice in making payments, and will drive greater adoption of digital payments in the country,” said Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management from Google.

