Google Pay adds news privacy features; users will now be able to delete transaction details

All users will be asked to choose whether they would like to turn the control on or off as soon as they upgrade to the next version of the Google Pay app,” Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President - Product, Google Pay, said in a blog post.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google Pay, the digital payment service by technology giant Google, on Thursday announced new features for improved user privacy, including the option to delete transaction records as well as the choice to opt out of getting personalised offers and rewards.

“Starting next week, your Google Pay app settings will provide you with more controls to decide how your Google Pay activity is used to personalise features within the app. All users will be asked to choose whether they would like to turn the control on or off as soon as they upgrade to the next version of the Google Pay app,” Ambarish Kenghe, Vice President - Product, Google Pay, said in a blog post.

Mr Kenghe said that turning on ‘Personalisation within Google Pay’ will provide a more tailored experience for users such as receiving more relevant offers and rewards, based on their activity within the app, including your transaction history.

However, even with this setting turned off, Google Pay will continue to work just as well - only without personalisation. “Users who update Google Pay on Android and iOS can access these controls to modify their personalisation experience on Google Pay based on their preference,” he said.

He added that Google Pay users will also be able to manage how their individual transactions and activity within the app are used for personalisation. “...you can view and delete individual transactions and activity records that you don’t want used to personalise your Google Pay experience,” he said.

Noting that safety and privacy is paramount for payments products and services, and people want more control and transparency on how their transaction data is used, Mr Kenghe added that users’ personal information is never sold to anyone and their transaction history is not shared with any other Google product for targeting ads.