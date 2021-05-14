Google partners with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide Starlink internet service

Under the deal, SpaceX will install Starlink ground stations at Google data centres that connect to Starlink satellites, with an aim to enable high-speed broadband internet via Google Cloud.

Google on Thursday said it has partnered with SpaceX to provide cloud services to help deliver internet through the latter's Starlink satellites.

Under the deal, Elon Musk’s space development company will install Starlink ground stations at Google data centres that connect to Starlink satellites, with an aim to enable high-speed broadband internet via Google Cloud.

The tech giant said the service is expected to be available to enterprise customers in the second half of 2021.

“Combining Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency broadband with Google’s infrastructure and capabilities provides global organizations with the secure and fast connection that modern organizations expect,” SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell said in a statement.

Last year, Microsoft secured a deal from SpaceX to connect its Azure cloud computing platform to Starlink.

According to the recent earnings report, Google’s cloud business accounts for 7% of its total revenue. The deal with Starlink could help Google take some share of the cloud-computing market which is dominated by Amazon and Microsoft.