ADVERTISEMENT

Google parent close to $23 billion deal to buy cybersecurity startup Wiz: Report

Published - July 15, 2024 08:58 am IST

Google parent Alphabet is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for roughly $23 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday

Reuters

Google and Wiz did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google parent Alphabet is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for roughly $23 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

A deal could come together soon, assuming the talks don't fall apart, the report added.

Google and Wiz did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Google employees arrested and placed on leave after sit-in protests against Israel contract

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The U.S.-Israeli startup raised $1 billion in a private funding round in May, which values the four-year-old cloud cybersecurity company at $12 billion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US