Google parent close to $23 billion deal to buy cybersecurity startup Wiz: Report

Google parent Alphabet is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for roughly $23 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday

Published - July 15, 2024 08:58 am IST

Reuters
Google and Wiz did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment [File]

Google and Wiz did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google parent Alphabet is in advanced talks to acquire cybersecurity startup Wiz for roughly $23 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could come together soon, assuming the talks don't fall apart, the report added.

Google and Wiz did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The U.S.-Israeli startup raised $1 billion in a private funding round in May, which values the four-year-old cloud cybersecurity company at $12 billion.

