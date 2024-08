Alphabet said on Wednesday it has updated Gemini's AI image-creation model and would roll out the generation of visuals of people in the coming days, after months-long pause of the capability.

Google had paused its AI tool that creates images of people in February, following inaccuracies in some historical depictions generated by the model.

The company said it has worked to improve the product, adhere to "product principles" and simulated situations to find weaknesses.

