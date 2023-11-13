ADVERTISEMENT

Google-parent Alphabet dissolves stake in trading app Robinhood

November 13, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

Google-parent Alphabet dissolved its stake in trading app operator Robinhood Markets as the company missed estimates in its Q3 earnings report due to slowdown in trading

Reuters

Google-parent Alphabet said on Monday it had dissolved its stake in trading app operator Robinhood Markets. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google-parent Alphabet said on Monday it had dissolved its stake in trading app operator Robinhood Markets.

The disclosure comes months after Alphabet slashed its stake in the company by nearly 90%. It had around 612,214 Robinhood shares after that sale.

Alphabet had reportedly invested in Robinhood when the latter was an unlisted startup that had captured the enthusiasm of retail traders with its commission-free trades and easy-to-use interface.

ALSO READ
How Google’s search dominance has made life difficult for smaller search engines

As economic conditions turned murky because of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes last year, the app lost some of its charm as its customer base stayed on the sidelines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In its third quarter earnings report last week, Robinhood missed Wall Street estimates for revenue, weighed by a slowdown in trading.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US