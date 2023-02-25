HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google paid $12 million as bug bounty; fixed over 2,900 security issues in 2022

Google under its Vulnerability Reward Programs paid over $12 million to bounty hunters who helped identify and fix over 2,900 security issues throughout 2022 

February 25, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Google Vulnerability Reward Program rewards researchers and bounty hunters for identifying and reporting bugs in Google products.

The Google Vulnerability Reward Program rewards researchers and bounty hunters for identifying and reporting bugs in Google products. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google, in 2022, paid security researchers over $12 million in bounty under its VRP (Vulnerability Reward Program). Researchers helped the company identify and fix over 2,900 security issues throughout the year, according to a company blog post.

Over 703 researchers across 68 countries were paid for identifying security issues. The highest award of $605,000 was given for a report detailing an exploit chain of five bugs in Android.

ALSO READ
Mozilla study finds Google Play Store data privacy labels to be false or misleading for most top apps

In 2021 the same researcher discovered and reported another critical exploit chain in Android and received $157,000, the highest bug bounty in Android VRP history at the time.

Google also awarded researchers for filing 700 security reports through the invite only ACSRP (Android Chipset Security Reward Program), a private reward program offered by the company in collaboration with Android chipset makers. A total of $486,000 was rewarded under the program in 2022.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The company paid a total of $4 million in 2022 for 363 vulnerabilities in Chrome Browser and 110 security issues in ChromeOS.

ALSO READ
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians

The company maintains a Vulnerability Reward Program for Google-owned and Alphabet subsidiary web properties running continuously since 2010. The program rewards researchers and bounty hunters for identifying and reporting bugs in Google products except for third-party websites and acquisitions the company has had for less than six months.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / cyber crime / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.