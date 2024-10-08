GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google ordered by U.S. judge to open up app store to competition

A U.S. judge on Monday ordered Alphabet's Google to overhaul its mobile app business to give Android users more options to download apps and to pay for transactions within them

Published - October 08, 2024 08:30 am IST

Reuters
Google and Epic did not immediately respond to requests for comment

Google and Epic did not immediately respond to requests for comment [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A U.S. judge on Monday ordered Alphabet's Google to overhaul its mobile app business to give Android users more options to download apps and to pay for transactions within them, following a jury verdict last year for “Fortnite” maker Epic Games.

The injunction by U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco outlined the changes Google must undertake to open up its lucrative app store, Play, to greater competition, including making Android apps available from rival sources.

Donato's order said that for three years Google cannot prohibit the use of in-app payment methods and must allow users to download competing third-party Android app platforms or stores.

Epic Games sues Google and Samsung over phone settings, accusing them of violating antitrust laws

The order restricts Google from making payments to device makers to preinstall its app store and from sharing revenue generated from the Play store with other app distributors.

Google and Epic did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Alphabet shares were down nearly 2% following the ruling. Donato said Epic and Google must establish a three-person technical committee to implement and monitor the injunction. Epic and Google each get a pick, and those two members will select the third person.

Epic’s lawsuit, filed in 2020, accused Google of monopolising how consumers access apps on Android devices and how they pay for in-app transactions.

The Cary, North Carolina-based company persuaded a jury in December 2023 that Google unlawfully stifled competition through its controls over app distribution and payments, paving the way for Donato's injunction.

Google had urged Donato to reject Epic’s proposed reforms, arguing they were costly, overly restrictive and could harm consumer privacy and security. The judge mostly dismissed those arguments during an August hearing.

“You’re going to end up paying something to make the world right after having been found to be a monopolist,” he told Google's lawyers.

In a separate antitrust case in Washington, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on August 5 ruled for the U.S. Justice Department and said Google had illegally monopolised Web search, spending billions to become the internet’s default search engine.

Google also began a trial in September in Virginia federal court in a Justice Department lawsuit over its dominance in the market for advertising technology.

Google has denied the claims in all three cases.

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / antitrust issue

