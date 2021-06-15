Google opens Workspace for all Gmail users

15 June 2021 15:07 IST

Debuted in October last year, Workspace offers Gmail, Docs, Chat, Drive and a few others services.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google is expanding its Workspace to anyone with a Google account as the search giant looks to take on rival Microsoft.

Debuted in October last year, Workspace offers Gmail, Docs, Chat, Drive and a few others services. It offers deeper integration between these apps, and now three billion plus Google users can access Workspace. With this move, Google says it is “making it easy for people to stay connected, get organized and achieve more together.”

Advertising

Advertising

Google noted that with the Workspace update, users can create a collaboration space in Google Chat to keep everyone up-to-date, share ideas, keep track of pictures, videos and important information.

The smart suggestions feature will recommend files to the users and include people with @-mentions when they are drafting a messaging or scheduling a meeting. Besides, smart canvas will let users generate a checklist in Docs with an option to add the Doc, Sheet or Slide into a Google Meet call.

The company is launching Google Workspace Individual, a subscription-based offering for small business owners that includes smart booking services, professional video meetings, and personalized email marketing.

Workspace Individual will roll out to the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Japan. Users can turn on Google Workspace features for free from their Gmail inbox.