GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google open-sources AI watermarking toolkit

SynthID can add the watermark to text, images, audio and videos

Published - October 25, 2024 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google is open-sourcing its AI text watermarking toolkit, SynthID to developers and businesses.

FILE PHOTO: Google is open-sourcing its AI text watermarking toolkit, SynthID to developers and businesses. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is open-sourcing its AI text watermarking toolkit, SynthID to developers and businesses, the company announced on X. The company had integrated the tool to its Gemini AI model for watermarking AI-generated content in a way that it said was “imperceptible to humans” but could be detected by an algorithm easily. 

Announced by the company in August last year, SynthID can add the watermark to text, images, audio and videos.

Large Language Models generate the next word in a sentence simply by predicting what the most likely word might be next. SynthID assigns a probability score for each word to determine if it was predicted by the AI model, and then judges the entire text after considering all the scores.

Google has previously said that the SynthID toolkit is accurate without disturbing the quality, accuracy, creativity and speed of the AI-generated text. 

Google’s partnership with AI startup Anthropic faces a UK competition investigation

This tool can help in identifying Gen AI usage in texts that are longer than two sentences. And it is capable of spotting AI usage even if the text is cropped, paraphrased, or modified. However, it does struggle to function if the text has been translated. 

In a blog post released in May, Google admitted that SynthID may not be the perfect solution to detect AI generated content but could be “an important building block for developing more reliable AI identification tools.”

Published - October 25, 2024 11:56 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.