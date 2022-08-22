Users previously criticised the company for making them carry out a factory reset on the smartwatch when migrating to a new device

An analysis of strings on the Google Play Services v22.32.12 beta on August 19 has led developers to believe that Google might be working on correcting a feature many smartwatch users have criticised.

Those using the Wear OS smartwatch have found they are forced to factory reset the smartwatch and lose all their previously collected data when migrating to a different device and setting up the smartwatch again.

There are currently other methods for Wear OS smartwatch users who are keen on backing up their data when linking their smartwatch to a new device, but these are complex and one even requires inputting commands. Wear OS smartwatch users instead want Google to offer a clean fix.

According to XDA developers, part of one string included the phrases “Back up your device with Google One,” “Backup by Google One,” and “Choose backup account.”

Google One is a cloud storage service which users can subscribe to. While Google accounts provide 15 GB of storage for free, Google One plans begin with 100 GB of storage and is priced at ₹130 per month. However, it is still unclear whether or not Wear OS smartwatch users will have to subscribe to a paid plan in order to backup their data when switching to a new phone.

As of Monday, Google had not made an official announcement about the predicted feature.