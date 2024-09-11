GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google One appears to roll out ‘Lite’ plan with more storage at lower price: Reports

Like most Google One plans, Lite has a one-month free trial but it would appear that the option shows up only for a limited number of users now, per 9to5Google

Published - September 11, 2024 11:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google has started rolling out a “Lite” version of a plan for Google One that comes with more storage and at a lesser cost.

FILE PHOTO: Google has started rolling out a "Lite" version of a plan for Google One that comes with more storage and at a lesser cost.

Google has started rolling out a “Lite” version of a plan for Google One that comes with more storage and at a lesser cost, reported 9to5Google.

While on one hand the Google One Basic plan offers 100GB of storage and the ability to be shared with up to five family members, the new Lite plan will cost ₹59 per month and includes 30GB of storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail. 

Google is yet to issue a statement confirming or clarifying the rollout of the Lite plan.

The benefit of a Google One subscription is mainly to add storage that can be used across different apps associated with the account including Gmail, Google Photos and Google Drive. You get 15GB for free initially and then upgrade up to 100GB, 200GB and 2TB. 

How Google is integrating its unified AI platform Vertex AI

However, the Google One Lite plan doesn’t offer the option so it can be shared between five users, per the reports.

Like most Google One plans, Lite has a one-month free trial but it would appear that the option appears only for a limited number of users now.

Existing Google One plans are priced at ₹130 per month in India. 

