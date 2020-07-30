Google offers some features of One membership to all users

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google on Wednesday introduced certain features, which are part of its One membership, to all Google users on Android and iOS platforms.

Features like a new storage manager tool and phone backup can be accessed through Google One app for Android and iOS, and on the web. Google users can now clean up and organise their files across Photos, Drive and Gmail using the storage manager, and back up their devices via a single interface.

Google users will be able to manage the free allocated storage space of 15 GB using the storage manager. It not only allows the users to free up space but also shows how the storage space is being used. Getting rid of old unused files and folders, and creating space for new ones is made easier using storage manager.

With automatic backup available on Android phones, photos and videos, in addition to the texts, contacts, and apps, are stored together. iOS users will be getting a new Google One app to store contacts, photos, and videos with Google.

Google One storage features for all users. | Photo Credit: Google

Google One was launched two years ago to offer users additional features via memberships. It offered expanded storage plans, an option to share storage space with family members, live support, and benefits like Google Play credits and Google Store member rewards.

Users who would like to get the complete Google One experience, can choose to do so through the app or the web. The one membership plans start at ₹130 per month offering 100 GB storage.

Android users can download Google One app and access the new features, which will be rolled out in the coming days. For iOS users, new Google One app will soon be available on the App Store. The extension of new features is only for consumer accounts, and not G Suite business users, Google said in a blog post.