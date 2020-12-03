Google news to allow free access to paywalled content

03 December 2020 14:14 IST

The California-based firm is also adding a new type of News Showcase panel that includes a list of important articles selected daily by several publishers.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google on Wednesday said it will start offering free access to paywalled new content in partnership will select news publishers.

Google will pay for limited access to paywalled articles for News Showcase users. To access the content, users will have to register with the news publisher.

Advertising

Advertising

Google News Showcase, launched in October, displays story panels curated by publishers. Google pays publishers to license their content in this format in Google News. It was announced as part of Google’s $1 billion investment in news.

The California-based firm is also adding a new type of News Showcase panel that includes a list of important articles selected daily by several publishers. For instance, if a user follows a news outlet that covers their local news, they will see daily updates on the most important local stories, selected by that newsroom.

These selections will appear within the ‘For You’ feed, and in a dedicated area to discover new News Showcase publications within Newsstand on Google News.

News Showcase, first launched for Android is now available on iOS and Google said it will be coming to news.google.com and Discover soon.

Google News Showcase is available in many countries including Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, France, U.K. and Australia.