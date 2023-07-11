HamberMenu
Google News bug restricts website visibility

Google News is currently facing a new bug that is limiting the availability of stories.

July 11, 2023 02:28 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
 As per Google’s Search Status Dashboard, the issue is affecting all websites, resulting in incorrect indexing. [File]

 As per Google’s Search Status Dashboard, the issue is affecting all websites, resulting in incorrect indexing. [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Google News, considered to be one of the top news aggregation apps, is currently facing a new bug. The bug is limiting the availability of stories from users’ preferred websites and publications.

As per Google’s Search Status Dashboard, a webpage that offers insights into Google Search services, this ongoing issue is affecting all websites, resulting in incorrect indexing.

As a result of the same, many users are unable to access the latest stories from their favourite sites and publications. The bug’s impact is particularly significant since Google News serves as a major referrer of website traffic.

Additionally, publications are likely to experience a substantial decrease in their traffic until a fix is implemented. Although Google acknowledged the issue on Monday, the Search Status Dashboard reveals that the bug has been active since June 21.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The company has confirmed that it is actively working on determining the root cause of the problem and will update users soon. However, there is no specific timeline for when the issue will be resolved.

