Google misled advertisers about video ads; did not meet quality standards: Report

June 28, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

Google misled brands as well as the U.S. Federal Government over the placement and watchability of their video ads on third-party platforms, according to a report by ad performance analysis platform Adalytics.

Adalytics looked into Google’s TrueView service for video advertisers and claimed it did not serve ads in a way that met Google’s quality standards. Ads were often played on mute or on third-party video players.

Some of the affected advertisers could include The Wall Street Journal, Johnson and Johnson, the U.S. Federal Government, and even the European Parliament, said the report. Google’s actions might have cost buyers “up to billions of digital ad dollars,” according to Adalytics, with the trend possibly going back to 2020.

“TrueView in-stream ad placement reports from brands and advertisers - including Fortune 500 brands - showed that in some ad campaigns, between 42 to 75% of TrueView in-stream ad spend was allocated to GVP [Google Video Partner] sites and apps which did not meet Google’s standards,” said the Adalytics report.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Some ads were served on sites that had violated copyrights or were identified as spreading Russian propaganda. Others did not allow users to skip the content after several seconds, which violated Google’s standards while raising the cost for advertisers, as per the report.

Google denied the claims and called them “extremely inaccurate” in a blog post published on Tuesday.

“The claims in the third-party report simply aren’t right. Put simply, over 90% of ads on GVP are visible to people across the web – and advertisers are only paying for ads when they are viewed,” said Marvin Renaud, Director of Google’s Global Video Solutions, in the post.

Adalytics shared screenshots of some ads being played in inappropriate, cluttered settings without sound, or video ads auto-playing.