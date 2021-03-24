Google, Microsoft partner to fix compatibility issues in their browsers

The cross-browser effort named #Compact2021 aims to eliminate compatibility problems in five key focus areas such as CSS Flexbox, CSS Grid, and others.

Google, Microsoft, and the broader web community has teamed up to fix compatibility pain points that will enable web developers to build websites that work fluently across browsers.

The cross-browser effort named #Compact2021 aims to eliminate compatibility problems in five key focus areas such as CSS Flexbox, CSS Grid, and others.

To find which areas to prioritise, the group used multiple criteria like feature usage, number of bugs, survey feedbacks and test results.

“We’re excited to join with Google, Igalia, and the broader web community in committing resources to a cross-browser effort called #Compat2021, with the goal of substantial improvements in each area,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Issues

One of the top issues that they want to address is CSS Flexbox as Chromium and Webkit have had issues with the auto-height flex containers leading to incorrectly sized images.

Other area that they want to address is CSS Grid, which is critical for building modern web layouts. Currently, the ability to animate grid layouts is supported in Gecko but not in Chromium or Webkit.

Next, is the sticky positioning that allows the content to stick to the edge and is commonly used for headers that are visible at the top of the viewport. The group wants any content that’s sticked to have consistency across browsers.

Through the project, the tech giants also want elements to maintain a consistent width-to-height ratio and 3D effects and animations to look same in every browser.

People interested in following the project’s progress can do so through the Compact 2021 Dashboard.