Google, Microsoft CEOs called to AI meeting at White House

May 03, 2023 05:02 am | Updated 11:00 am IST - WASHINGTON

Concerns about fast-growing AI technology include privacy violations, bias and worries it could proliferate scams and misinformation.

Reuters

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The chief executives of Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and top White House officials to discuss key artificial intelligence (AI) issues on May 4, said a White House official on Tuesday.

The invitation obtained by Reuters to the CEOs noted President Joe Biden's "expectation that companies like yours must make sure their products are safe before making them available to the public."

In April, the Biden administration said it was seeking public comments on proposed accountability measures for AI systems, as concerns grow about its impact on national security and education.

The meeting will be attended by Biden's Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Director of the National Economic Council Lael Brainard and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo among others, said the White House official who did not wish to be named.

The meeting will emphasize the importance of driving innovation "with safeguards that mitigate risks and potential harms," the official said.

The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ChatGPT, an AI program that recently grabbed the public's attention for its ability to write answers quickly to a wide range of queries, in particular has attracted U.S. lawmakers' attention as it has grown to be the fastest-growing consumer application in history with more than 100 million monthly active users.

