ADVERTISEMENT

Google, Meta executives push back against Canada online news bill

May 04, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:34 am IST - TORONTO

Google and Meta said they would withdraw access to news articles in Canada if legislation compelling internet companies to pay news publishers is passed

Reuters

File photo of the Canada flag | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google and Meta would withdraw access to news articles in Canada if legislation compelling internet companies to pay news publishers is passed, company executives told Canadian lawmakers on Wednesday.

Canada's proposed legislation would force platforms like Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. to negotiate commercial deals and pay Canadian news publishers for their content, part of a broader global trend to make tech firms pay for news.

Google may be forced to remove links to news articles found in Canadian search results if the bill passes, its vice president of news Richard Gingras said in testimony to a Senate committee, citing an "uncapped financial liability" if it had to pay publishers for linking to their sites.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians

Meta would also end the availability of news content in Canada if the bill is passed as currently drafted, said Rachel Curran, head of public policy for Meta in Canada.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Ottawa's proposal is similar to a ground-breaking law that Australia passed in 2021, which also triggered threats from Google and Facebook to curtail their services. Both eventually struck deals with Australian media companies after amendments to the legislation were offered.

This year, Google tested blocking some Canadian users' access to news as a potential response to the legislation, a move Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrible mistake."

Google last year linked to Canadian news publishers more than 3.6 billion times, Gingras said, helping those companies make money on ads and new subscriptions.

Curran said Facebook feeds sent Canadian publishers more than 1.9 billion clicks in the 12 months ending April 2022, worth an estimated $230 million in free marketing.

"A framework that requires us to compensate publishers for links or news content they voluntarily put on our platforms is unworkable," Curran said.

The bill introduced in April 2022 by Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is the latest legislation aiming to make digital media platforms pay for linking news content.

"All we're asking the tech giants like Facebook and Google to do is negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they profit from their work," Heritage Ministry spokesperson Laura Scaffidi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US