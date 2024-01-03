ADVERTISEMENT

Google, Meta and Tiktok's debts removed from Russian database

January 03, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - LONDON

Alphabet's Google and YouTube, Meta, TikTok and Telegram appear to have settled fines imposed by Russian courts as the companies are no longer registered as debtors in the state bailiffs' database

Reuters

Google, Meta and Tiktok appear to have settled the fines imposed by Russian courts. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Fines imposed by Russian courts on Alphabet's Google and YouTube, Meta, TikTok and Telegram appear to have been settled as the companies are no longer registered as debtors in the state bailiffs' database.

But the database, accessed by Reuters on Wednesday, still includes X (formerly Twitter) and Twitch, with fines totalling 51 million roubles ($560,730) and 23 million roubles ($252,879), respectively.

Google, Meta, TikTok and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment. State bailiffs could not immediately be reached.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Russian court fines Google for failing to store personal data on its users

Russia has been at loggerheads with foreign technology companies over what it deems unlawful content and a failure to store user data locally, in simmering disputes that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Following the invasion, Twitter and Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were blocked, and Google-owned YouTube became a particular target of the Russian state's ire.

In late 2023, a Russian court imposed a fine against Google of 4.6 billion roubles ($50.4 million), calculated as a proportion of its annual turnover in Russia. Meta, which was labelled as "extremist" in 2022, has also been subjected to fines as a proportion of its Russian revenue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US