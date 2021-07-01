Google Messages to auto delete OTPs for Indian users.

01 July 2021 13:50 IST

The company said the new feature will help keep the inbox clutter-free from the single-use codes.

Google on Tuesday said it is updating the Messages app for Indian users to let it automatically delete one-time passwords (OTPs) 24-hours after they are received.

The company said the new feature will help keep the inbox clutter-free from the single-use codes. To enable the feature, users need to tap continue when they see the suggestion prompt to confirm the selection.

Last year, google expanded spam protection in a bid to reduce unwanted messages by moving suspected spam messages into a spam folder.

The tech giant will roll out another feature in the Google Messages that will automatically sort the messages into categories.

Using machine learning, the messages will be categorised into personal, transactions, OTPs, and will offer help when finding the messages.

“That means, bank transactions and bills will be filtered into the transactions tab, while conversations with saved numbers can be easily located in the personal tab,” Google explained in a blog post.

All the conversations stay in the app and users can access the categorised messages offline as well.

The company will roll out the features over the coming weeks in English on Android phones in India running Android 8 and newer.