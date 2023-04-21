Google merges two research groups to focus on AI technology

April 21, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

Google is merging its Brain team from Google Research and the DeepMind group in order to create a focused team that will work on artificial intelligence and “accelerate” Google’s progress in the space, announced CEO Sundar Pichai.

In a blog post published on Thursday, Mr. Pichai said that the new group will be called Google DeepMind. The Brain team and DeepMind had previously worked on AlphaGo, Transformers, word2vec, WaveNet, AlphaFold, sequence to sequence models, distillation, deep reinforcement learning, and distributed systems and software frameworks for deploying models.

Mr. Pichai said that Google had been an “AI-first company” since 2016 and pointed to Search, YouTube, Gmail, and the Pixel smartphone camera as products that were improved with the help of AI.

Google DeepMind will be led by CEO Demis Hassabis, while Google’s Chief Scientist Jeff Dean will report directly to Mr. Pichai.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Working alongside Demis, Jeff will help set the future direction of our AI research and head up our most critical and strategic technical projects related to AI, the first of which will be a series of powerful, multimodal AI models,” said Mr. Pichai.

The Financial Times reported that Google had plans to bring generative AI technology to advertising, in order to create ads generated with their media, as well as sales targets.

In a recent interview, Mr. Pichai said he was worried about deploying AI technology quickly, but also feared that it could be used to cause harm.

In January, the Google chief announced that around 12,000 roles would be cut from the company.

“I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI. To fully capture it, we’ll need to make tough choices,” he said in a statement about the layoffs, published on January 20.