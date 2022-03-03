Google, MeitY partner to equip Indian startups build apps and games

Abhishek Chatterjee March 03, 2022 16:10 IST

The US-based company has announced the Appscale Academy Class of 2022 that will train these startups on UX design, business model and monetization strategies, international expansion best practices, and data safety and security practices.

A logo is pictured at Google’s European Engineering Center in Zurich, Switzerland | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google has partnered with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub to help 100 Indian startups build high-quality global apps and games. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) The US-based company has announced the Appscale Academy Class of 2022 that will train these startups on UX design, business model and monetization strategies, international expansion best practices, and data safety and security practices, as part of the 6-month program. The startups will receive access to virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry professionals. Select startups will also get an opportunity to pitch to leading venture capitalists, Google said in a release. Also Read Google India launches skill development programme for women The tech company highlighted that Indian apps and games are also finding global audiences. Google estimated that in 2021, time spent by users outside India on apps and games created by Indian companies grew 150% in 2021 compared with 2019. The 100 startups were selected from over 400 applications through a selection process that took into account their creative ideas and innovation, product quality, product scalability, and talent diversity.



