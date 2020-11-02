Google Meet to let users choose custom background on video calls

Users can either choose Google’s hand-picked images, which include office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backgrounds, or upload their own image.

Google on Friday said it will allow users to choose custom background for Google Meet, catching up with rival video-conferencing platforms Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Users can either choose Google’s hand-picked images, which include office spaces, landscapes, and abstract backgrounds, or upload their own image.

The search-giant also launched a background blur option for those who do not wish to use a custom background, along with the ability to filter out disruptive background noise.

The virtual background feature can be accessed directly within the browsers and will work on ChromeOS as well as Windows and Mac desktop devices. Google said the feature will come to mobile apps soon.

To change the background, click on the ‘change background option’ in Google Meet. A user can click on the background option if they want to use the existing background. While, to set a custom background, click on ‘add’ and browse for the custom background of their choice. If a user wants to choose ‘background blur’, just click on the button at the bottom right corner.

It may take up to a week before all users can access the new custom background feature.

Initially, there won’t be admin control for this feature. But, later this year, Google will allow Admin controls to select which organisational units can use custom and pre-set backgrounds for meetings they organise.