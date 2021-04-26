Google Meet to get a redesign, data saver feature

Starting next month, users can pin and unpin content, giving them more space to see the content and others’ video feeds.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google is adding new features to Meet including a refreshed look on the web and a few other features powered by artificial intelligence.

Starting next month, users can pin and unpin content, giving them more space to see the content and others’ video feeds. They will be able to pin multiple tiles to customise what they want to focus on. Besides, users can resize, reposition and hide their own video, creating free space to see even more people on the call.

The tech giant is also launching Data Saver to limit data usage on mobile networks to allow users to save on data costs.

Also, Google Meet on the web will get adaptive brightness for improved visibility in cases where the user appears underexposed. The light adjustment will be rolling out to Meet users everywhere in the coming weeks.

Additionally, the company is adding Autozoom to allow others to zoom in and position squarely in front of the camera. The feature will be available to Google Workspace (paid) subscribers in the coming months.

In the coming weeks, Google Meet will also allow its users to replace their background with a video. To start with, they will have three options to choose from- a classroom, a party and a forest.