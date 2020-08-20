Google Meet lets people project videoconference on TV screen

20 August 2020 10:01 IST

The camera, microphone and audio will be used from the computer, and only the meeting would be displayed on the larger screen.

Google Meet will now allow people to project their meetings on their TV screens via Chromecast streaming sticks.

To project Meet video, users will need a Google account, latest version of Chrome, and a Chromecast device with the latest firmware. Meet will support Chromecast Ultra, and both current and second-gen Chromecasts. Google highlighted that the video performance might vary according to the TVs and displays.

To start projecting the google meet on the TV, tap on 3-dot menu at the bottom right that reads ‘cast this meeting’ option, and then select cast-enabled device.

Advertising

Advertising

“Earlier this year, we launched Google Meet on Nest Hub Max, and it just felt right to expand Meet to even more screens in your home,” Google said in a blog post.

The move is aimed at supporting teachers and students who are remotely teaching and learning during the pandemic. Chromecast Meet will allow users to host or join meetings, giving the opportunity to connect with classmates, collaborate on projects, and even attend lectures.

This could prove handy for someone who wishes to use a different screen for Google Meet than a computer or a mobile device screen. However, the camera, microphone and audio will be used from the computer, and only the meeting will be displayed on the larger screen.