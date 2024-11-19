 />
Google may be working on disposable email IDs to protect privacy: Report

Google looks as though it is working on an email forwarding system based on limited-use IDs in order to keep a user’s primary ID safe, according to Android Authority

Published - November 19, 2024 10:19 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The limited-use email IDs will help users who want to keep their main email ID private and spam-free [File]

The limited-use email IDs will help users who want to keep their main email ID private and spam-free [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Google may be working on a feature that allows users to shield their primary email ID through a limited-use email ID that forwards mail to your primary ID, reported the tech outlet Android Authority.

The update is based on an APK file format teardown of the 24.45.33 release of Google Play Services, per the outlet.

Dubbed ‘Shielded Email,’ the feature does not yet seem to be complete but it could be used to prevent apps that require email registration from accessing a user’s primary email ID directly, thus saving them from spam.

While desired emails can be forwarded to the primary email inbox, unwanted senders can be stopped from spamming a user’s primary email ID, according to Android Authority.

Google working on ‘AI Replies’ for call screening feature

Google has not yet publicly confirmed such a feature, and it remains to be seen whether this will even be released for general use.

As it currently stands, Google offers users a way to forward emails automatically to another email ID, after verification.

However, the Shielded Email feature, if it comes out, would make this process more seamless and cut the need to open and maintain two separate accounts.

technology (general) / internet / Right to Privacy

