Google Maps will soon direct you to low carbon footprint routes

Using insights from the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Lab, the tech giant is building a new route model based on factors like road incline and traffic congestion.

Google Maps will start directing users to the route with the lowest carbon footprint when it has the same estimated time of arrival as the fastest route.

Where the eco-friendly route increases ETA, Maps will let users compare the relation carbon impact between routes. The feature will launch in the US on Android and iOS later this year.

For cities with established low emission zones, Google is working on alerts to help drivers know when they navigate through these zones so that they can switch to an alternative mode of transportation in case their personal vehicle is not allowed.

The low emission zone alerts will launch this June in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Spain and the UK.

Google is also launching a new feature that will let users compare destination times between different modes of transportation. Through automation, Maps will automatically prioritize preferred modes and boost modes that are popular in the city.

This feature will roll out globally in the coming months.

To get a sense of air quality, Google will add new weather layer that will show current and forecast temperature, and weather conditions in an area. The feature powered by data from The Weather Company, AirNow.gov and the Central Pollution board will be available for users in India, Australia, and the US.