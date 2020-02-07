Technology

Google Maps to expand commute options to more cities across India

“The public transport tab on Google Maps for Android now informs users about a journey that combines auto-rickshaw and public transport. It indicates how much time it will take, and which station they should take an auto-rickshaw to/from. The feature is available for Delhi and Bangalore and we’re looking to bring it to other cities across India,” Google Maps vice president Jen Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

Internet giant Google is looking to expand its newly introduced commute option to cities across India. The option will provide a combination of transport modes for commuting to a particular destination.

She was speaking on the occasion of Google Map completing 15 years.

Ms. Fitzpatrick listed 14 features that Google has incorporated in the maps. Of these eight were first started in India and six were inspired from India and implemented in other foreign markets.

Information about public toilets was inspired by Swachh Bharat Mission. Digital address called “Plus Codes” for location sharing including mixed mode commute are some of the features for which Google Map got inspiration from India.

“Google Maps now lists over 57,000 public toilets in 2,300+ cities across India. The initiative was launched in 2016 as a pilot in three cities -- New Delhi, Bhopal, and Indore -- in collaboration with the Swachh Bharat Mission and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs,” Ms. Fitzpatrick said.

