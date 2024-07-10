ADVERTISEMENT

Google Maps releases speedometer tools for iPhone and CarPlay users: Report

Published - July 10, 2024 08:59 am IST

The release by Google Maps for iOS users comes years after Android users received the same update, reported TechCrunch

The Hindu Bureau

The rollout of the new speedometer and speed limit tools will be global [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google Maps has released speed tracking tools for iOS and CarPlay users, with the updates coming years after Android users received the same, reported TechCrunch.

The rollout of the speedometer and speed limit tools will be global. The new features for iPhone users have already been noticed in India, per the outlet.

Google’s search engine algorithm tweak affects small businesses

“If the Speed Limits feature is available in your location, the speedometer in the app will let you know if you’re driving too fast. The speed indicator will change colors if you go over the speed limit,” said Google on its website.

However, users should rely on their own car’s speedometer first and follow directions from local authorities in order to drive safely.

The tools can be accessed through the ‘Driving Options’ section of Google Maps.

