GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google Maps releases speedometer tools for iPhone and CarPlay users: Report

The release by Google Maps for iOS users comes years after Android users received the same update, reported TechCrunch

Published - July 10, 2024 08:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The rollout of the new speedometer and speed limit tools will be global [File]

The rollout of the new speedometer and speed limit tools will be global [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google Maps has released speed tracking tools for iOS and CarPlay users, with the updates coming years after Android users received the same, reported TechCrunch.

The rollout of the speedometer and speed limit tools will be global. The new features for iPhone users have already been noticed in India, per the outlet.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google’s search engine algorithm tweak affects small businesses

“If the Speed Limits feature is available in your location, the speedometer in the app will let you know if you’re driving too fast. The speed indicator will change colors if you go over the speed limit,” said Google on its website.

However, users should rely on their own car’s speedometer first and follow directions from local authorities in order to drive safely.

The tools can be accessed through the ‘Driving Options’ section of Google Maps.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / automobile engineering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.