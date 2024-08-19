GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Maps offline is now available Wear OS smartwatches

Users with a Wi-Fi only Wear OS smartwatch without a phone at hand, they can access offline maps and if they have a Wi-Fi+LTE Wear OS without a mobile network, offline maps will still work

Published - August 19, 2024 10:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google will be rolling out offline support for Google Maps on smartwatches running Wear OS including the new Pixel Watch 3.

FILE PHOTO: Google will be rolling out offline support for Google Maps on smartwatches running Wear OS including the new Pixel Watch 3. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google will be rolling out offline support for Google Maps on smartwatches running Wear OS including the new Pixel Watch 3 which was recently launched at the Made by Google event on August 13. A 9to5Google report has stated that the update is now showing up for users. 

Once users have updated their Google Maps on Wear OS to the latest version, they will see a new banner saying, “Offline maps on the phone are auto-downloaded to the watch.” A new page called “Offline maps” also shows up under the Settings tab on the app.

The report also stated that when connected to a Wi-Fi network and charging, it will sync offline maps that are already on your phone. Besides this, Google Maps for Wear OS will also automatically download a map of your area. 

Google Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 launched: Price, features

This means that if users have a Wi-Fi only Wear OS smartwatch without a phone at hand, they can access offline maps and if they have a Wi-Fi+LTE Wear OS without a mobile network, offline maps will still work. 

The app will also inform users just how much space it is consuming so users can delete downloaded maps with a single click. 

The update is reportedly available on Galaxy watches that run Wear OS as well, like the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and in models up until the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that was launched in 2021. 

The feature is being rolled out gradually in phases. 

Next month, Apple is expected to launch their new Apple Watch 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 at their annually held WWDC event. 

