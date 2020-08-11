Google Maps is now compatible with Apple Watch, CarPlay

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Google Maps can now be accessed by Apple Watch users through a new app, and CarPlay users via extended compatibility.
The iOS users can start a navigation on their iPhone, and seamlessly switch to an Apple Watch, and continue to go around.
Google Maps on Apple Watch.
| Photo Credit: Google
From getting step-by-step directions for saved destinations to checking expected time of arrival, the small form factor of the Apple Watch will allow users to easily navigate by bike, public transit or on foot, using the new Google Maps app.
When driving, people will have the convenience of turn-by-turn navigation on their CarPlay dashboard while listening to their favourite songs, podcasts, audiobooks, or while checking their calendar.
Split screen view on CarPlay provides access to navigation controls alongside media, and other app controls, in a single window, minimising the need to switch between apps while driving.
Google Maps on CarPlay Dashboard will be rolled out this week with the next iOS update; and will be available on all CarPlay supported vehicles globally. The Google Maps app for the Apple Watch will be rolled out worldwide in the coming weeks, Google said in a blog post.
