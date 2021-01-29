Google Maps improves support for 10 Indian languages

29 January 2021 15:41 IST

Google has built an ensemble of learned models to ‘transliterate’ names of Latin scripts POIs into 10 prominent languages in India.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

People in India speak more than 20 primary languages across geography. As it makes the nation unique on one hand, it poses challenges in delivering services on another.

Google pointed out that nearly 75% of India’s population interacts with the web primarily using Indian languages, rather than English. The number is expected to rise to 90% over the next five years.

Advertising

Advertising

As more people search in their native languages, most Indian places of interest (POI) in Google Maps are not available in the native scripts of the Indian languages. The names are often in English or mixed-language such as acronyms based on Latin script as well as Indian languages words and names.

For instance, if a user in Ahmedabad is looking for a nearby hospital and issues a search query in Gujarati, Google Maps will have trouble in identifying the desired place and it will find another hospital.

“Addressing such mixed-language representations requires a transliteration system that maps characters from one script to another, based on the source and target languages, while accounting for the phonetic properties of the words as well,” Google said in a blog post.

To resolve this issue, Google has built an ensemble of learned models to ‘transliterate’ names of Latin scripts POIs into 10 prominent languages in India. These include, Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Odia.

The tech giant explained that its aim was to design a system that will transliterate from a reference Latin script name into the scripts and orthographies native to the above-mentioned languages. Besides, the transliterated POI names are not translations. Transliteration is only concerned with writing the same words in a different script.

Google has added names in these languages to million to places in India, increasing the coverage in some languages. Google said the transliteration will immediately benefit millions of Indian users who do not speak English.