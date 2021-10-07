Google Maps goes green with its new routing feature

07 October 2021 19:59 IST

Vehicles on the road account for over 75% of transportation carbon dioxide emissions and are one of the largest contributors of greenhouse gases worldwide, according to the International Energy Agency.

Google Maps will display the most fuel-efficient route now along with the fastest route to reach the destination. The search giant’s new feature is aimed at cutting carbon emissions as users will be given an option to take an eco-friendly route.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

"With eco-friendly routing, Google Maps will show you the fastest route and the one that’s most fuel-efficient — so you can choose whichever one works best for you," said Russell Dicker, Senior Director of Product, Google Maps.

Advertising

Advertising

One can see the relative fuel and time saved between two routes and pick the one that suits them best.

Vehicles on the road account for over 75% of transportation carbon dioxide emissions and are one of the largest contributors of greenhouse gases worldwide, according to the International Energy Agency.

Also Read | Google to let users add missing roads in Maps with new tool

Google is rolling the feature out in the U.S. on both Android and iOS devices. It plans to expand it to Europe, and possibly other locations, next year.