Google Maps gets immersive view feature

The new feature mixes street view with aerial imaging, creating a digital model of the world | Photo Credit: Google

May 12, 2022 19:00 IST

Google is also adding a new way to search using pictures.

Google Maps introduced immersive view feature that will let user get a feel of the place they plan to go.

“With our new immersive view, you’ll be able to experience what a neighborhood, landmark, restaurant or popular venue is like — and even feel like you’re right there before you ever set foot inside,” said Miriam Daniel, VP, Google Maps, in a blog.

A time slider feature lets people see how a place looks at different times during the day and under different weather conditions.

The new feature mixes street view with aerial imaging, creating a digital model of the world.

Users for example can see the aerial view of a restaurant and glide down to street level to explore nearby restaurants, see live busyness and nearby traffic. They can even look inside them to get a feel of the place before booking it.

Immersive view will work on any phone and device. It will be rolled out in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo later this year with more cities coming soon, Google said.

The company is also expanding its eco-friendly routing to more places like Europe, besides the U.S. and Canada, where it was recently launched. The feature lets users view and opt a fuel-efficient route when looking for driving directions.

Google is also adding a new way to search using pictures. Users will now be able to use a picture or screenshot and add “near me” to see options for local restaurants or retailers that have the apparel, home goods and food in the picture which the user wishes to buy and experience.

The company is also introducing a new feature, “scene exploration,” in Google Lens through which users can pan their camera and instantly get insights about multiple objects in a wider scene rather than a single object that was possible till now.