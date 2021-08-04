Google Maps app in iOS gets dark mode, live location sharing from iMessage

Google Maps now allows iOS users to share their live location from iMessage. | Picture by special arrangement.

04 August 2021 17:28 IST

Using the iMessage feature, users will be able to quickly share their live location with their friends and family. All they need to do is tap on the Google Maps button in iMessage and select share real-time location.

Google has started rolling out three new features for Maps on iOS devices, including the long-awaited dark mode, widgets, and an option to share live location from iMessage.

Using the iMessage feature, users will be able to quickly share their live location with their friends and family. All they need to do is tap on the Google Maps button in iMessage and select share real-time location. By default, the live location is shared for an hour, however, there’s an option to extend it up to three days. Users can tap on ‘stop’ to end the location sharing.

Since the introduction of home screen widgets in iOS 14, they have become a convenient way to access information. Now, Google has added two new widgets for Maps. The smaller one will provide nearby traffic information based on a user’s current location. The larger widget will offer quick access to search Google Maps, along with a user’s frequent destinations like home or work for easier navigation.

Finally, the dark mode. The feature will allow people to use Google Maps in dark mode, which is already available in some of the other iOS apps from Google like Gmail and Chrome. Dark mode may help reduce eye strain, especially at night, and improve the app’s experience in a darker environment.

The features will be available for everyone using Google Maps on iOS this month, the company said.