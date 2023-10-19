HamberMenu
  ICC World Cup
  Data
  Health
  Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
Google makes Chrome more accessible, adds support to fix typos in search bar

Google tweaked its Chrome browser with updates that include the ability to fix typos, search for bookmarks and making it easier for users to find and support disabled-own businesses in Maps and Search

October 19, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
With the update, Chrome will now be able to fix typos in the address bar and display suggested websites based on what the browsers thinks the user meant.

With the update, Chrome will now be able to fix typos in the address bar and display suggested websites based on what the browsers thinks the user meant. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is tweaking its search address bar making it easier for users to move around the web. The updates include fixing typos in Chrome’s address bar on desktop and mobile, search for bookmarks, easily find and support disabled-own businesses in Maps and Search and expanding wheelchair-accessible information.

With the update, Chrome will now be able to fix typos in the address bar and display suggested websites based on what the browsers thinks the user meant. The update, Google says, will help people with dyslexia, language learners or anyone who makes typos get to the content they’re looking for faster.

The feature introduced in a limited capacity in May this year will now be available on all devices.

Another important update is support for disabled-own businesses in Maps and Search. The feature allows businesses to self-identify as a member of the disabled community which will update their Businesses Profile. The attribute will appear on their listings in Maps and Search and will be added to existing attributes including Asian-owned, Black-owned, Latino-owned, LGBTQ+ owned, veteran-owned, and women-owned, the company said in a blog post.

Google is also updating Maps to include screen reader capabilities with Lens in Maps (formerly known as Search with Live View). The feature will now make use of AI and augmented reality to assist people use their phones’ camera to orient themself in an unfamiliar neighbourhood.

