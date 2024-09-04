ADVERTISEMENT

Google makes Android 15 available for developers; will bring to Pixel phones in “coming weeks”

Published - September 04, 2024 01:22 pm IST

Google normally rolls out major updates on Pixel as they come on the Android Open Source Project

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Google has announced that Android 15 has been released for developers on the Android Open Source Project.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google has announced that Android 15 has been released for developers on the Android Open Source Project. The update will be made available on support Pixel devices in “the coming weeks,” the company has said. The OS will also be made available in select devices like Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi in the coming months. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Google normally rolls out major updates on Pixel as they come on the Android Open Source Project. But this year the update on Pixel 9 series will be delayed.

Android 15 will bring a host of new features including single-tap passkeys, theft detection, volume control panel, partial screen sharing and improved multitasking for large screen devices while also being able to limit access to certain apps. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Google’s Gemini could come to Android Auto users as drivers await AI-enabled car systems: Report

Google will also be expanding its Circle to Search feature to add a new capability which will help users identify new songs like Shazam. The function will now show the name of the song, artist and YouTube video associated with the song on the click of a button. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Besides this, Google is also increasing the coverage for their earthquake alerts to all of the U.S. and six of its territories. The tech giant is already in partnership with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and its ShakeAlert system to offer warnings in California, Oregon and Washington. 

There are also other features like an improved screen reader that will be powered by Gemini as well as support for offline Google Maps in Wear OS 5. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US